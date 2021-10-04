Devery Reaches Market Capitalization of $78,037.08 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Devery has a total market capitalization of $78,037.08 and $4,811.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Devery has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Devery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.60 or 0.08619036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00275971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00114450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

About Devery

Devery is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

