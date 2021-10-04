dForce Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.10 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, dForce has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce has a total market cap of $24.10 million and $9.95 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,249.39 or 0.08758415 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00054956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.17 or 0.00290973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00114218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

About dForce

dForce is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

