DG Capital Management LLC Buys 7,098 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up approximately 2.6% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,243. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

