DG Capital Management LLC Has $18.87 Million Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Bloomin’ Brands makes up approximately 4.1% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $18,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $63,058,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after buying an additional 564,572 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,037.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 595,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after buying an additional 542,800 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,116. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

