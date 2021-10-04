DG Capital Management LLC Has $19.69 Million Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,898 shares during the quarter. Turning Point Brands comprises about 4.3% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned 2.27% of Turning Point Brands worth $19,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 261,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth $4,289,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 313.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 65,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 69.9% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

NYSE TPB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.26. 1,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $913.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.