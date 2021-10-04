DG Capital Management LLC Has $23.26 Million Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

DG Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 224,695 shares during the period. Everi comprises about 5.0% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Everi worth $23,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everi by 44.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,913 shares of company stock worth $5,754,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 26,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

