DG Capital Management LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,819 shares during the period. Spartacus Acquisition comprises about 1.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.18% of Spartacus Acquisition worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 1,510.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMTS remained flat at $$10.12 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

