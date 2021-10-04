DG Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Anterix makes up approximately 2.9% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Anterix worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Anterix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anterix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,399,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anterix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. QVT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the first quarter worth about $14,358,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $647,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,138,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 16,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $949,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and have sold 69,135 shares worth $3,916,185. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,905. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.85. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. Research analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

