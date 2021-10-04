DG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,468,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.8% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,988,000 after purchasing an additional 240,660 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after buying an additional 187,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.65. The stock had a trading volume of 42,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,744. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $178.35 and a one year high of $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.