DG Capital Management LLC Purchases 60,000 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Dine Brands Global comprises approximately 3.6% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Dine Brands Global worth $16,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after buying an additional 235,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 41.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 451,464 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $24,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

DIN stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.30. 1,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.65. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

