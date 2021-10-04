DG Capital Management LLC Purchases 87,856 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares during the period. Full House Resorts comprises 2.6% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Full House Resorts worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 190.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 153,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $1,915,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.33. 6,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,459. The company has a market cap of $387.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $11.92.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.80%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

