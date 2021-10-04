DG Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.8% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUPH. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.21. 92,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $2,101,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.