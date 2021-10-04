DG Capital Management LLC Sells 40,200 Shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

DG Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Thayer Ventures Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.6% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.51% of Thayer Ventures Acquisition worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TVAC. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $120,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

TVAC stock remained flat at $$10.11 during trading on Monday. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,853. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

