DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Down 32.9% in September

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ DHCA traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,031. DHC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $7,937,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,880,000.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

