dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Hits $0.90 on Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $16.55 million and approximately $926,545.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,176.77 or 0.08477486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00053977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00274287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00113553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

DHT is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,313,280 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

