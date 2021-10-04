DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.30

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 168791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

