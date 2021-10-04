Diamond (DMD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $31,098.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and approximately $31,098.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00005577 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,633,581 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

