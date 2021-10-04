Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.27

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.27 and last traded at $102.64, with a volume of 94010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 273,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

