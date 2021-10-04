DIGG Achieves Market Cap of $23.63 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $23.63 million and $593,673.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $46,891.63 or 0.95230357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00063247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00099005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00139976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,211.82 or 0.99942338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.91 or 0.06902708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002664 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

