Digitex Token Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Digitex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.25 or 0.08550612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00054050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00281571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00113777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

