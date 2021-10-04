Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,248 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.12% of Snap-on worth $255,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Snap-on by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Snap-on by 66.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.17.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $209.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.96 and its 200-day moving average is $230.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $142.15 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.