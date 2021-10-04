Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,123,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.83% of Jabil worth $239,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jabil by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $279,998.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,421,712.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

NYSE JBL opened at $59.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $63.78.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

