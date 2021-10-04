Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $229.52 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,663,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 118,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.59% of LKQ worth $229,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LKQ by 9.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in LKQ by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in LKQ by 59.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 40.1% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 10.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 540,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

LKQ stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

