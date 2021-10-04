Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $257.98 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,778 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of Aflac worth $257,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aflac by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after purchasing an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 73.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,737,000 after purchasing an additional 602,778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aflac by 103.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,047,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,206,000 after purchasing an additional 533,515 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $25,217,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $2,103,328. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $52.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.