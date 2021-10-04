Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,579 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Prudential Financial worth $251,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.18 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average of $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

