Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 53,307 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,537,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,307 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.68% of Nexstar Media Group worth $227,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $154.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

