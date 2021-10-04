Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 688,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 6,292,753 shares.The stock last traded at $105.20 and had previously closed at $110.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,425,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 226,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,386 shares during the period. Probabilities Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,210,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

