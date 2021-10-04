Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 831.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,377 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 308.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.39. 356,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,511,733. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.