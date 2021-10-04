Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Trading 6.3% Higher

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.34. 428,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 660,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Discovery Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 48.44 and a current ratio of 48.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$435.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

