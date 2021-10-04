DMM: Governance Market Cap Hits $2.06 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $860,697.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.25 or 0.08550612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00054050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00281571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00113777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

