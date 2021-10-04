Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Price Up 18% This Week

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $183,548.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $44.74 or 0.00090993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.09 or 0.08760090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00054663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00283693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00114636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

