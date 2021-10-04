Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1,089.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,041 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Dollar Tree worth $27,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $301,779,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,578,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,635,000 after purchasing an additional 697,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $97.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.98.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

