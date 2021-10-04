Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 33.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $475.07 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.23. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $517.00 to $509.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, August 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $502.70.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

