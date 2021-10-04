Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $509.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $517.00 to $509.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $502.70.

NYSE DPZ opened at $475.07 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $512.79 and its 200 day moving average is $458.23.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

