Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $509.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $517.00 to $509.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $502.70.
NYSE DPZ opened at $475.07 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $512.79 and its 200 day moving average is $458.23.
In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
