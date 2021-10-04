dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

dormakaba stock remained flat at $$675.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $675.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.80. dormakaba has a 1-year low of $675.00 and a 1-year high of $675.00.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

