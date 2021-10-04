Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Dover accounts for approximately 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boston Partners owned 3.14% of Dover worth $681,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Dover by 609.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. RR Partners LP purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $47,665,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOV traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $157.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.19. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $176.46. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.80.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

