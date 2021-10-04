Dow Chemical Co. DE Has $283.70 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dow Chemical Co. DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 31.8% of Dow Chemical Co. DE’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dow Chemical Co. DE owned about 0.32% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $283,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

