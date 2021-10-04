DP Poland (LON:DPP) Trading Up 4.4%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.45 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.35 ($0.11). Approximately 96,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 262,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40.

About DP Poland (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

