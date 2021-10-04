DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lessened its position in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,210 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned 2.53% of DPCM Capital worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in DPCM Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DPCM Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in DPCM Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DPCM Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

XPOA traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,935. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

