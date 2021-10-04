DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 108.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,810,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,530,917.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,578.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,071,550 shares of company stock worth $276,769,624. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $50.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

