DragonVein (DVC) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $150,310.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,315.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $550.94 or 0.01117175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.97 or 0.00411566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00293067 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004110 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

