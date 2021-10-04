Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Sells $88,240.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DCT stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 366,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,025. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.27 and a beta of -0.72.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after buying an additional 71,530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,048.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after acquiring an additional 517,092 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,954,000 after buying an additional 100,474 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

