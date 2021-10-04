DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) is Boston Partners’ 8th Largest Position

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,721 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours accounts for 1.2% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.25% of DuPont de Nemours worth $912,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $71.10. 55,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,922,760. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

