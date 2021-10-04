DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Shares Gap Up to $69.13

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.13, but opened at $71.15. DuPont de Nemours shares last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 41,390 shares traded.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.59.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.92.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after buying an additional 1,668,045 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $108,190,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after buying an additional 1,363,537 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $83,980,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.