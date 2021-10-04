DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Shares Gap Up to $69.13

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.13, but opened at $71.15. DuPont de Nemours shares last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 41,390 shares traded.
DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.59.
The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.92.
In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after buying an additional 1,668,045 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $108,190,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after buying an additional 1,363,537 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $83,980,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (NYSE:DD)
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.
