Dvision Network (DVI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.40 Million

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular exchanges. Dvision Network has a market cap of $105.96 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dvision Network has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,702.05 or 0.43404666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00055346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00312376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00114990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network's official Twitter account is @Dvision_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Dvision Network Coin Trading

