DXdao Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.24 Million (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $23.24 million and $212,048.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $471.19 or 0.00987915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

