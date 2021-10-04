Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the August 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Dyadic International news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total transaction of $2,599,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 41.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 77.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 71.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $5.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.78.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dyadic International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

