Dynamic Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamic has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,253.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,390.87 or 0.06884491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.50 or 0.00342103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.51 or 0.01123794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00108835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.33 or 0.00542766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.54 or 0.00421375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00293248 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

