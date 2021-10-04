Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Short Interest Down 33.1% in September

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,854. Dynamics Special Purpose has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth about $820,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

