Dynamite Hits One Day Volume of $122,037.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $185,897.56 and approximately $122,037.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 56.1% against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.02 or 0.00619502 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.81 or 0.00953103 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,339 coins and its circulating supply is 382,733 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.